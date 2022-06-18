European oil companies are challenging the US imposed blockade, as evidenced by the arrival of a Greek ship, chartered by Italian oil company ENI, in Venezuela.

The Greek Aframax tanker Minerva Zoe arrived on Friday, June 17, at the General José Antonio Anzoátegui Petrochemical and Industrial Complex terminal in the Venezuelan state of Anzoátegui. The Greek ship is to load 650,000 barrels of diluted crude oil in the next few days.

Although the presence of the Aframax Minerva Zoe has not been officially announced by the Venezuelan authorities, its arrival demonstrates a little easing of the US-imposed sanctions. According to a report published by Bloomberg, ENI is expected to take Venezuelan oil back to its refineries in Italy and Europe.

Spanish energy giant Repsol has also received a similar authorization. Repsol and ENI can together “load up to 2 million barrels for now.”

Although European oil companies have already been “authorized” by the US to buy and sell Venezuelan crude, Chevron is still waiting to receive similar concessions. Chevron had recently sought authorization to market Venezuelan crude and expand its operations in Venezuela. So far, US authorities have only granted Chevron permission to keep its assets in Venezuela, but not to carry out any oil exploration operations.

Some specialists estimate that with the arrival of this first European ship, international companies are going to start operating in Venezuela more freely and this, in turn, will cause the US to lift sanctions or at least grant more concessions to the oil industry.

The presence of European oil companies seems to be part of the projected economic growth of Venezuela this year, forecast by multiple financial institutions.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC