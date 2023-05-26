The European Union (EU) intends to launch a diplomatic offensive on Latin America, in a crusade with the objective of “reconquering” the South American land before advancing on China, which, little by little, has gained power of geopolitical influence in the region.

According to a report made this Thursday, May 25, by Spain’s El País, it is expected that in June of this year, the president of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen, will undertake a tour of Brazil, México, Argentina, and Chile. Likewise, she will meet on July 17 and 18 in Brussels with the heads of state and government of the 27 countries of the European bloc and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC). According to the report, the visit being made by EU High Representative Josep Borrell to Cuba is a part of that plan.

What they have euphemistically termed “redefinition of the role of the EU in Latin America” ​​is nothing more than a forced attempt to “recompose the pieces in world geopolitics.” According to the Europeans, the goal of the tour is to strengthen alliances between countries to “promote democracy, security, the reduction of inequalities, and respect for human rights.”

It is difficult not to feel that they are losing ground with China, which has made 26 large investments across Latin America between 2000 and 2020. The Asian country has incorporated 21 nations of the South American continent into its New Silk Road project. Many analysts wonder what the EU has to offer Latin America, beside the traditional role of lapdog for the US and working with them to exploit and expropriate natural resources from the continent.

The EU desperately needs raw materials from this continent, which are essential to develop the “green global economy” project. In particular demand is lithium, the reserves of which in Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina maintain 60% of the world supply.

(Misión Verdad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.