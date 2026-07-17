She announces financial support and reconstruction plans following June earthquakes.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez visited the El Junquito parish, in Libertador municipality, to assess progress on structural rehabilitation and the deployment of comprehensive assistance following the June 24 earthquakes.

“El Junquito will also rise again! As we toured this parish and listened to its people, we agreed to promote financial support mechanisms for affected businesses and producers, as well as provide contingency bonuses to support families whose incomes were affected after the twin earthquakes,” she said.

“I have also decided to move forward with a master plan for the new El Junquito, aimed at strengthening its tourism, productive, agricultural and commercial potential,” Rodriguez announced, adding that the best proposal for the communities will be selected through a national competition in which specialists will contribute their ideas.

“From this rubble, hope, work and opportunities will rise again. Together we will build a stronger and more prosperous El Junquito,” the Venezuelan acting president stressed.

During a walk along the route connecting El Junquito and La Guaira, Rodriguez inspected road reconstruction work at one of the areas hardest hit by the earthquakes.

In the area she visited, the natural disaster left four people dead and affected 280 people from 95 families. The Venezuelan government has set up three temporary camps to shelter those who lost everything during the seismic events.

In the tourist area of El Junquito, intensive cleanup and infrastructure rehabilitation work is underway with the use of heavy machinery. Authorities have also launched a drone monitoring system that allows for topographic surveying and real-time monitoring of buildings in the area.

The area has seen significant progress in restoring the electrical system and repairing the potable water mains, while authorities continue implementing policies to stabilize housing conditions for affected families.

During the inspection in El Junquito, Rodriguez was accompanied by Caracas Head of Government Nahum Fernandez, Mayor Carmen Melendez, Plan Venezuela Renace President Jaqueline Faria, Presidential Commission for the Evaluation of Habitability and Infrastructure President Francisco Garces, Public Works Minister Juan Ramirez, Industries Minister Luis Villegas, and Youth Minister Sergio Lotartaro.

(teleSUR)