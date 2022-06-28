On Monday, June 27, a spokesperson for the government of the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, requested the diversification of the world’s sources of oil. Specifically, the spokesperson requested that petroleum products from Venezuela and Iran begin to flow on the world market. The request provides new evidence of the boomerang effects caused by the economic blockade imposed on Venezuela by the US and its allies, including France.

Within the framework of the G7 Summit being held in Germany, sources from Macron’s administration stated that France considers it essential that the entire international community, buyers and producers, mobilize to ensure that the necessary volumes of oil are brought to market, in order to ease tensions and lower prices.

“We believe that all options deserve to be explored given what is at stake, including Iran and Venezuela, but these are conversations to have with our partners,” the government representative said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

France’s request regarding an increase of Venezuelan oil on the international market arises in the context of the easing of US sanctions on Venezuela.

After the US imposed sanctions on Russian oil, the US opened the way for European companies to import Venezuelan oil, although it did not give permission to US company Chevron, and others with operations in Venezuela.

The US also requested oil-producing countries to pump more, and requested a price ceiling for all oil producers, including Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, OPEC countries have stressed in several recent summits that the fundamentals of the oil market are stable, and that the unbalance in prices is caused mainly by the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia.

French officials also made reference to the negotiations for the Iranian nuclear deal, which are currently suspended, emphasizing the importance of progress on this issue so that Iran’s oil can return to the markets.

Regarding the increase in production, France said that US President Joe Biden plans to speak on the matter during his visit to Saudi Arabia in July, despite the fact that mainstream media have noted the tension between the two countries in this particular issue.

In addition, Macron is also in contact with the Saudi crown prince, Mohamed bin Salmán, and with the new president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

