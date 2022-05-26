US-Hungarian billionaire George Soros, the godfather of color revolutions, called for the prompt defeat of the Russian president Vladimir Putin in order to save Western civilization.

At Tuesday’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Soros warned that the Russian military operation in Ukraine could be the beginning of a Third World War, which would become at the end of Western civilization.

“The best and perhaps only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin as soon as possible,” said the 91-year-old “philanthropist,” for whom Russia and China are “the biggest threat to the open society.”

Soros, who has been referred to as the “godfather of color revolutions,” played a leading role in the dismantling of the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia, as well as in color revolutions that followed, by manipulating or undermining national currencies, and by funding neoliberal thinktanks and NGOs. Soros’ flagship organization is Open Society Foundations, which has provided over $16 billion to various NGOs and interest groups.

As Roger Keeran and Thomas W. Kenny wrote in Socialism Betrayed: Behind the Collapse of the Soviet Union (2004):

Through most of 1989, U.S. billionaire George Soros, whose wealth came from currency speculation, had a secret advisory team in Moscow with access to the highest circles, where they advocated the creation of an Open Sector, a kind of beachhead for capitalism until a full, countrywide restoration of capitalism occurred.

Soros also played a role in fomenting dissent in Georgia, which underwent color revolutions in 2003 and 2004, prior to the 2008 Russio-Georgian war, as Tristan Landry noted in “The Colour Revolutions in the Rearview Mirror: Closer Than They Appear” (2011):

George Soros’s Free World Institute … was a major sponsor of the Serbian revolution and subsequent colour revolutions. According to Georgian press reports, Soros foundation supplied almost five million dollars to the movement of Georgian youth—?Kmara! [‘enough!’]…

At this year’s Davos conference, Soros also expressed skepticism regarding negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, stating that a ceasefire is unattainable because the Russian president “cannot be trusted.”

Western countries criticize Russia for having launched a military operation in Ukraine. However, they turn a blind eye to the US invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq, and other military operations carried out in different parts of the world with disastrous results for millions of innocent people, as well as the sale of weapons to support the coalition led by Saudi Arabia that is bombing the Yemeni people.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation, the Kremlin has made it clear that the objective of its mission is the demilitarization and denazification of Kiev, and that Russia has no plans to occupy the neighboring country, warning that Western powers are using Ukraine to invade and intimidate Russia.

In this framework, Kiev’s western allies, led by the US, continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Moscow has warned that the supply of war equipment is “adding fuel to the fire” and that “it will have tragic repercussions.”

