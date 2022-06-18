June 17, 2022
As Haiti in full political and social breakdown, Haiti’s de facto prime minister Ariel Henry spent thousands to travel to Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas fiasco and to bow to President Biden, who put him into power. File photo.

As Haiti in full political and social breakdown, Haiti’s de facto prime minister Ariel Henry spent thousands to travel to Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas fiasco and to bow to President Biden, who put him into power. File photo.