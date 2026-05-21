By Oliver Vargas – May 15, 2026

Trump’s visit to China is a historic moment in which strategic sensibility appears to have been placed above destructive confrontation. A future of trade stability, mutual benefit, and respect for sovereignty is within reach. Rather than succumbing into a miscalculation, the United States should see this space for dialogue with China as an opportunity, as China is now at the forefront of industries set to define the coming decades: artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, electric vehicles, semiconductors, biotechnology, and more.

It is worth considering how much is at stake. The supply chains that connect China and the United States support factories in Brazil, ports in Europe, processing plants in Asia, and public and private companies in practically every country on our planet.

When the two parties engage constructively, the global economy gains room to breathe and grow. When they distance themselves, the costs spread beyond their borders, and the countries least responsible for the tension usually pay the highest prices. The decision that the two capitals are now weighing concerns us all.

In every phase of the recent turmoil, Beijing’s stance has been recognizable: open to cooperation, willing to manage differences, and always unequivocal in its defense of sovereignty as an inviolable principle.

As Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently said, turning one’s back would only exacerbate misunderstandings and miscalculations, while sliding into confrontation could affect the entire world. This describes, with sobriety, what is at risk when two nations of this size lose the habit of talking to each other, and what is gained when they keep it alive.

Diplomacy between heads of state has carried so much weight in recent years precisely for this reason. When the bilateral relationship as a whole experiences tensions, direct contact between the two presidents has consistently provided the necessary strategic guidance to stabilize it.

In their previous meeting in Busan, President Xi Jinping urged President Donald Trump to think big and recognize the long-term benefits of getting things right: anchoring the relationship in mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and mutually beneficial outcomes.

Trump, for his part, has called Sino-American relations the most important in the world and has indicated his openness to sustained dialogue, assuring that openness on both sides is the foundation upon which the current conversation can be built.

A lasting partnership requires frankness regarding the fundamental interests of each party. The Global South, of which China is a part, has long been demanding precisely that: respect for sovereignty as the guiding principle of international relations.

The aspiration to be treated as equals—to chart one’s own path of development, to set one’s own priorities—is shared by China and the peoples of Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. It is enshrined in the United Nations Charter as a fundamental principle of the international order, and it reflects what, in silence, the majority of the world’s peoples expect from the system that governs their lives.

Treating other nations as equals costs the United States nothing; on the contrary, it would strengthen its position in the world.

In this context, the issue of Taiwan is crucial, precisely because it is a matter of sovereignty. Beijing has been consistent for many decades: Taiwan is part of China, and reunification is a matter for the Chinese people to decide. President Xi reiterated this point in his February phone call with President Trump.

Recognizing that concern—as the United States itself formally did when establishing diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic—reflects the same respect for sovereignty that any country, including the United States, would expect for itself.

Practical safeguards also matter, and several are working. The Maritime Military Communication Agreement, resumed in 2024, brought military representatives from both sides to Hawaii in November last year to review operational cases and refine communication procedures.

It is a discreet job, and exactly the type of professional habit that prevents a misunderstanding at sea from becoming something no government wants. Both parties deserve recognition for maintaining those routines.

The rest of the world watches—and waits. What is yearned for is sovereignty, predictable and mutually beneficial trade, space to develop, and protection against the destabilizing effects of unilateral measures.

Therein lies the core of the opportunity that the two presidents have before them today. The dimensions of a viable relationship are not a mystery: they involve mutual respect and sovereign equality.

They require counterparts willing to manage differences responsibly and, in doing so, provide a more stable global economy and allow both governments the freedom to focus on challenges that neither can solve alone.

The opposite outcome would have a cost difficult to exaggerate: a fracture between the two largest economies in the world would spread far beyond their borders, weighing on the growth of each region and on the cost of living in every household exposed to global trade.

Few possibilities would be more detrimental to the international community. None would be a greater waste of an opportunity that, with patience and good faith from both sides, is still fully within reach.

Judging by all the available evidence, China has opted for dialogue, coexistence, and a long-term perspective. Strategic wisdom is within reach for both countries as they sit face to face.

With this, the two countries can help build a future of stability, anchored in respect for sovereignty and the equality of all nations, allowing the global economy and the people who depend on it to flourish.

It is an opportunity worth taking, and that the world, in silence, trusts both parties will take together.

(Diario Red)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH