The Caracas, Los Teques, and Valencia Metro systems, along with the Tuy Valley Railway, are currently undergoing technical evaluations following the series of 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela on Wednesday, June 24, at 6:04 p.m.

Just after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, the Ministry for Transportation issued a statement detailing an assessment of the roads and transportation systems, focusing on the most heavily affected areas in Caracas and the states of La Guaira, Miranda, Aragua, Carabobo, and Falcón.

Following the earthquakes, which severely affected Greater Caracas, the Metro system and the railway were suspended as a precaution.

The statement reported that kilometers 4 and 8 of the Pan-American Highway had been cleared after a small landslide. The Caracas-La Guaira highway is unaffected and fully operational, and the Eastern Highway is also undamaged following the earthquakes.

Transportation plan

A special transportation plan has been put in place, implementing 33 vehicle units. Five are serving for hospital routes, with connections to the following hospitals: Lídice, El Algodonal, Pérez Carreño, and El Llanito.

Another 15 units are designated to serve urban routes: Zoo-Zona Rental, La Rinconada-Zona Rental, Las Adjuntas-Teatros, Los Mecedores, and Line 7.

For a high-impact contingency, 13 units are available: Zoo-Caricuao-Antímano, Palo Verde-Zona Rental, and La Guaira.

Additional contingency La Guaira

The statement indicates that 40 off-road vehicles and 40 buses are available as part of an additional contingency plan covering the La Guaira-Caracas route. Meanwhile, 15 buses will transport international rescuers from the El Libertador Air Base in Aragua state.

Ports, airports, and connectivity

Regarding ports and airports, the statement indicates that “INAC [National Institute of Civil Aviation of Venezuela] issued NOTAMs [Notice to Airmen]. The rest of the country is operating normally; however, Maiquetía Airport has restricted commercial flights.”

Concerning maritime matters and ports, Venezuelan ports are operational. “The La Guaira port will be an emergency operations center. Operations will be diverted to Puerto Cabello.”

“INEA [National Institute of Aquatic Areas] has deployed marine firefighters from Barcelona and Puerto Cabello to La Guaira. Ferry service to Margarita will begin on Friday, June 26,” the statement said.

Humanitarian aid

In terms of logistics, the statement explains that 40 trucks are transporting humanitarian aid. Of them, 35 are from Valencia, and five are from the El Libertador Air Base near Maracay.

Regarding shelter, it was reported that the Venezuelan Postal Authority, Ipostel, headquarters will function as a collection center and will attend to over 2,000 people affected by the disaster.

Simón Bolívar International Airport

Damage caused by the earthquakes forced the closure of Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, and the cancellation of all flights.

Various videos posted on social media show collapsed ceilings, power outages in the area, and the collapse of pedestrian bridges.

Another affected site was the Gran Cacique Maiquetía Hotel, located next to the airport. Reports indicate that the hotel’s structure sustained visible cracks in interior walls, with plaster falling off in guest corridors and common areas. Masonry and glass also fell, along with light fixtures and sections of a drop ceiling in the reception area.

On Wednesday, some airlines bound for Caracas diverted to Curaçao after the two earthquakes. Avavit, the Venezuelan Business Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies, President Vicky Herrera stated, “Venezuelan airspace is not closed… Airlines with scheduled flights to Caracas this week agreed to divert them to the city of Valencia, Carabobo state, due to the closure of Maiquetía International Airport.”

It was also reported on Thursday that Colombia is providing assistance to the Maiquetía Flight Information Region, which was also heavily impacted by the natural disaster.

(Diario VEA) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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