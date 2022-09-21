President Nicolás Maduro has confirmed that Iran delivered another modern oil and gas supertanker to PDVSA. “We have just received a ship with the most advanced engineering and technology in the world,” the Venezuelan president announced.

This is the third Iranian-made supertanker delivered to Venezuela as part of a long-term contract signed in 2006 for four vessels. Another Aframax-type supertanker with the capacity to transport 750,000 barrels of oil was delivered during Maduro’s visit to Tehran earlier this year.

Iran has helped PDVSA to recover its production. Earlier this year, Iranian state-owned companies signed an agreement to renovate the Paraguaná Refining Center (CRP), the largest oil refinery in Venezuela. This was followed by restoration work at the El Palito refinery.

Both nations, sanctioned by the United States, have strengthened their cooperative ties through the exchange of heavy oil and other basic products for Iranian gasoline, condensate, refinery parts and technical assistance.

President Maduro recently signed a 20-year cooperation agreement on agriculture and food production with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi. This past weekend, the Iran-Venezuela Scientific, Industrial and Technological Expo Fair was held in the spirit of this cooperation.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SF

