President Nicolás Maduro has confirmed that Iran delivered another modern oil and gas supertanker to PDVSA. “We have just received a ship with the most advanced engineering and technology in the world,” the Venezuelan president announced.
This is the third Iranian-made supertanker delivered to Venezuela as part of a long-term contract signed in 2006 for four vessels. Another Aframax-type supertanker with the capacity to transport 750,000 barrels of oil was delivered during Maduro’s visit to Tehran earlier this year.
Iranian Oil Supertanker Leaves Venezuela with 2 Million Barrels of Heavy Crude
Iran has helped PDVSA to recover its production. Earlier this year, Iranian state-owned companies signed an agreement to renovate the Paraguaná Refining Center (CRP), the largest oil refinery in Venezuela. This was followed by restoration work at the El Palito refinery.
Both nations, sanctioned by the United States, have strengthened their cooperative ties through the exchange of heavy oil and other basic products for Iranian gasoline, condensate, refinery parts and technical assistance.
Iran-Venezuela Expo Opens in Caracas, Will Strengthen Scientific And Technological Cooperation, President Maduro Says
President Maduro recently signed a 20-year cooperation agreement on agriculture and food production with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi. This past weekend, the Iran-Venezuela Scientific, Industrial and Technological Expo Fair was held in the spirit of this cooperation.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/FV/SF
Misión Verdad
Misión Verdad is a Venezuelan investigative journalism website with a socialist perspective in defense of the Bolivarian Revolution
-
Misión Verdad#molongui-disabled-link
-
Misión Verdad#molongui-disabled-link
-
Misión Verdad#molongui-disabled-linkSeptember 7, 2022
-
Misión Verdad#molongui-disabled-link
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)