Once again, Iran has rejected the accusations leveled at the Iranian-Venezuelan crew detained in Argentina since June 8.

The five Iranian crew members and the fourteen Venezuelans have been confined to the Plaza Canning Desing hotel in Argentina, without any justification from the Argentinian justice system. They were working aboard a plane which belongs to EMTRASUR, a Conviasa subsidiary.

Iran has emphasized that it continues with its diplomatic efforts to liberate the Iranian crew, which has now been detained in Argentina for almost 90 days, and has rejected the unfounded accusations hurled at the crew members.

The spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry recently rejected the allegations which link the crew members to “international terrorism” during a press conference.

He assured his audience that they are in active communication with the Argentinian and Venezuelan governments in their efforts to free the crew.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government continues to insist on the immediate return of the plane. President Maduro has commented on how the Iranian–Venezuelan crew has not committed a single crime in Argentina, yet they have been deprived of their freedom to return to their respective countries. He labeled the event as a maneuver against Venezuela.

He also highlighted how they are developing a legal defense of EMTRASUR in order to recover the stolen plane. Maduro then stressed once again that their is no legal basis for the detention, either in Argentina or in international law.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

