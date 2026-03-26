 Iran Rejects US Proposal, Lays Out Five Conditions for Ending Imposed War: Source To Press TV – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 26, 2026
Cars pass a banner featuring Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA.

Cars pass a banner featuring Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA.