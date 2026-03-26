 Iran Dismisses U.S. Negotiation Claims: ‘We Negotiate With Enemies Through Strikes’ – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 26, 2026
Frame grab from footage captured on March 24, 2026 showing part of the 78th wave of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s underway retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 against enemy targets. Photo: PressTV.

Frame grab from footage captured on March 24, 2026 showing part of the 78th wave of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s underway retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 against enemy targets. Photo: PressTV.