The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announces staging the 78th wave of its underway retaliatory Operation True Promise 4, targeting such highly sensitive Israeli targets as Dimona, Tel Aviv, and Eilat as well as several US military bases in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC described the latest phase of the operation as a significant development featuring missiles raining down on enemy targets as the nation was leveling momentous support behind the Islamic Republic by attending millions-strong rallies with “clenched fists.”

‘A distinct record’

The latest phase, it noted, “has set a distinct record in the timeline of the war.”

According to the statement, targets in the occupied port of Eilat, Dimona, a heavily fortified city that hosts the Israeli regime’s notorious nuclear reactor in its vicinity, and northern Tel Aviv were struck using Emad and multi-warhead Qadr missile systems along with attack drones.

This was the second time the Corps was hitting Dimona, only days after the previous counterstrike that sent shockwaves across the occupied territories by causing more than 200 casualties in the city and the nearby city of Arad.

The IRGC added that several US military bases in the region were also targeted during the 78th wave.

‘Impact-driven operations,’ escalation warning

The statement further said the IRGC was “negotiating with the vile, child-killing aggressors through impact-driven operations.”

It noted that most IRGC combat units, as well as millions belonging to the Islamic Republic’s Basij volunteer force had not yet entered the battlefield, warning that their potential involvement would intensify the conflict and make the situation unavoidable for the aggressors.

The IRGC also warned that attempts by adversaries to offset setbacks or shift the course of the war would not go unnoticed, stating that Iran’s “heavy blow” would fall “in less than an instant” upon the planners, perpetrators, and supporters of any level of aggression.

Operation True Promise 4 began shortly after the Israeli regime and the United States launched their latest bout of unprovoked aggression against Iran late last month.

(PressTV)