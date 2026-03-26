 Venezuela: Coromoto Godoy Appointed as New Ambassador to United Nations – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 26, 2026
Coromoto Godoy in 2024, following her appointment as deputy foreign minister for Europe. Photo: Venezuelan Foreign Ministry/File photo.

Coromoto Godoy in 2024, following her appointment as deputy foreign minister for Europe. Photo: Venezuelan Foreign Ministry/File photo.