Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has announced the appointment of Coromoto Godoy—formerly the minister for foreign trade—as Venezuela’s new ambassador to the United Nations in New York. Godoy will now assume the responsibility of representing Venezuela’s sovereign voice within the declining multilateral organization.

In a statement released on social media this Wednesday, March 25, Rodríguez expressed confidence in the appointment. “We trust in her experience and extensive diplomatic career to consolidate Venezuela’s presence in the United Nations System,” she explained, “defending our interests, and strengthening cooperation relations in all international spaces.”

Rodríguez also expressed gratitude to the outgoing ambassador, Samuel Moncada, who has served in the role since 2017 and is set to assume new responsibilities. Moncada is a veteran diplomat who previously served briefly as foreign minister in 2017, and as minister for university education between 2004 and 2006 during the administration of Hugo Chávez.

New leadership at the Ministry for Foreign Trade

Coromoto Godoy enters the UN role with extensive experience in the foreign service, having previously served as consul general in Miami, and as ambassador to Spain, India, and Trinidad and Tobago. Most recently she served as deputy foreign minister for Europe.

Following Godoy’s appointment, the acting president also reported that economist Johann Álvarez Márquez has been appointed as the new minister for foreign trade. Álvarez previously held the position of vice minister of international trade policy and served as the National Superintendent of Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

Rodríguez stated that Álvarez “assumes this responsibility at a stage where global trade dynamics are fundamental for the development of a productive, diversified economy, and for boosting Venezuela in international markets.”

Moncada’s legacy of diplomatic defense

While some mainstream media outlets attempted to frame the transition as a move by Rodríguez to replace appointees of President Nicolás Maduro, analysts have highlighted that Moncada continues to be a core figure of the Chavista establishment, and a clear shortlist for an eventual Foreign Minister appointment. He is widely recognized for his unwavering loyalty to the Bolivarian Revolution across both the Chávez and Maduro administrations.

Moncada is noted for his sharp skills in challenging the narratives and rhetoric of the West on the global stage, and has consistently framed international pressure against Caracas as a neocolonial assault driven by imperialist greed for natural resources. This was most recently demonstrated in January 2026, when he forcefully condemned the illegal military bombing of Venezuela by the US empire during an emergency session of the UN Security Council, following the unprecedented January 3 US attack.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/AU