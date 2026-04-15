According to a preliminary estimate, the damage caused by US and Israeli attacks on Iran amounts to 270 billion dollars, the official spokesperson for Iran’s government, Fatemeh Mohajerani, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Mohajerani said the government’s economic bloc will be responsible for determining the most accurate figures, and its officials are already conducting a multi-phase assessment.

The first phase involves calculating direct damage to buildings, while the second focuses on economic impact, such as loss of budget revenue and the shutdown of industrial facilities, she explained.

Mohajerani added that the issue of US military reparations to Iran was raised during recent negotiations held in Islamabad.

“We will relentlessly defend the rights of our people through legal means, which includes compensation for the blood spilled by our loved ones at the Minab school,” Mohajerani emphasized.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched coordinated attacks against Iran amid indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran on the scope of the Iranian nuclear program.

Iran responded to the offensive with retaliatory strikes against Israel and US military bases located in various Middle Eastern countries.

Last week, after nearly 40 days of clashes, Iran presented the US with a 10-point ceasefire proposal that includes guarantees of non-aggression, control over the Strait of Hormuz, and recognition of its right to enrich uranium, in addition to the lifting of sanctions, compensation, and withdrawal of US troops.

However, on April 12, the US and Iran announced that talks between their negotiating teams in Islamabad could not lead to an agreement due to disagreements on several key issues.

Following the negotiations, Trump declared that the US Navy would block all vessels attempting to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz starting at 2:00 PM GMT on April 13.

(Sputnik)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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