Police used tear gas shells to disperse ⁠a mob after protesters torched ⁠vehicles and pelted stones in a town bordering Delhi

Wage hike protests by factory workers in a town bordering New Delhi turned violent on Monday, forcing police to use force to disperse the angry mob.

The demonstrations in Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh are against rising living costs amid the US-Israeli war with Iran. Workers are also demanding a wage hike following the implementation of a 35% raise for workers in a neighboring state, reports said.

Noida is a large township housing ⁠thousands of industrial units.

Sporadic protests began after news of the recent decision by the government of neighboring Haryana state to increase wages, Moneycontrol reported.

The trigger for the outbreak of violence was a rumor that a similar demand by workers in Nodia for a wage hike had been rejected by the authorities, the report said.

An angry mob then torched vehicles and pelted stones in many areas of the city, forcing the police to use force to disperse them.

Television footage showed protesters marching and chanting slogans as anti-riot personnel watched.

Reports said over 150 vehicles were damaged and more than 50 set ablaze as officers were pelted with stones. At least 30 people were reportedly injured.

Local police said more than 300 people have been arrested, adding that many were not industrial workers. Around 50 social media accounts are being investigated for spreading misinformation.

Losses to industrial units have been pegged at $321 million. Some reports also cited political interference as a probable reason behind the protests, but also noted that economic grievances and wage disparities could have triggered discontent.

Assembly elections are slated to be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year. The state government has increased minimum wages by up to $32 after a meeting with workers’ representatives.

Separate protests by domestic household workers were also reported in Noida on Tuesday.