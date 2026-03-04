The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced striking a US destroyer in the Indian Ocean, hundreds of kilometers away from Iran’s borders.

IRGC made the announcement on Tuesday, March 3, stating that the warship had been hit using Ghadr-380 and Talaieh missiles.

The Ghadr missile is a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers, designed for precision strikes and rapid deployment.

Talaeieh is a strategic cruise missile system capable of reaching targets up to 1,000 kilometers away. It is a smart missile that can change targets mid-mission, adding to its strategic capabilities.

The target lay more than 600 kilometers away from Iran’s borders during the strike, the IRGC announcement underscored.

The destroyer was refueling from a US tanker while it was hit, the statement added.

The strike, the Corps concluded, triggered “widespread fires” on board both the vessels.

The IRGC has launched Operation True Promise 4 in retaliation against renewed US-Zionist aggression that began targeting Iran on Saturday, February 28.

So far, IRGC has struck numerous sensitive and strategic targets deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories, besides staging counterattacks against several US interests throughout West Asia, including those located in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

The United States Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is among the targets that have been struck during the operation, which serves as a sequel to the IRGC’s previous successful and decisive counteroffensives against hostile forces.

The Corps has vowed to sustain Operation True Promise 4 until the “complete defeat” of the enemies.

(PressTV)