Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday the launch of the 13th wave of attacks under Operation “True Promise 4”, targeting enemy positions using its one-way attack drones.

In a statement, the IRGC said the attack struck the United States Marine Corps base at Camp Arifjan. The operation comes as part of Iran’s response to the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against the country and the targeting of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, martyr Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Strikes reported in Bahrain, Hormuz Strait

The IRGC further stated that remaining facilities linked to the US naval fleet in Bahrain were targeted by six one-way attack drones and destroyed. It also reported that the fuel tanker Athens Nova remains ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by two drones.

IRGC downs 21st Hermes drone in Bushehr

Separately, the IRGC’s public relations office announced that air defenses of its naval forces, the IRGC-N, in Bushehr shot down the 21st Hermes-type drone over the southern Iranian city.

On Sunday, the Iranian Army said it had intercepted 10 advanced drones, most of them of the Hermes type, through the integrated air defense network across various regions of the country. It added that the total number of downed drones since the start of the aggression had reached 22 as of Sunday. Iranian air defenses also downed US-operated MQ-9 drones and an IAI Eitan (Heron TP) drone.