Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Hundreds of thousands across Venezuela flooded the streets on Tuesday in the “Great March for Peace, Freedom, and Sovereignty” to demand the release of First Lady Cilia Flores and President Nicolás Maduro. The mobilization marks exactly two months since their kidnapping on Jan. 3 by US imperialism, a day when US military forces carried out multiple bombings that killed more than 100 people and wounded dozens more.

In Caracas, the march covered more than two kilometers, beginning at Alí Primera Park in Catia and proceeding along the emblematic Sucre Avenue. The massive crowd moved with determination through western Caracas, culminating in a popular assembly in Bolívar Square in Block 7 of the 23 de Enero parish.

The mobilization also served as a resounding endorsement of the administration of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez. “Venezuela is a peaceful nation; our acting president maintains the sovereignty of this homeland of Bolívar,” stated one of the protesters. During the march, Nahum Fernández, head of the Caracas government, noted that the people are marching for an agenda of peace and stability. “We are a fully sovereign country, and we must continue to maintain that sovereignty. Today, from Zulia to Caracas, we have seen a great demonstration of support,” Fernández said.

International and regional solidarity

The demonstration saw participation from internationalist activists, including members of the Progressive International and the International Brigade of Argentina. One Argentinian activist emphasized that the youth solidarity brigade has witnessed the dignity of the Venezuelan people, who continue to “resist with joy” while never ceasing to demand the release of the first lady and the president.

Similar mass mobilizations took place in Petare, east of Caracas, and across states including Monagas, Cojedes, Mérida, Delta Amacuro, and Táchira. Demonstrations were also reported internationally; in Brussels, Belgium, protesters marched in support of Flores and Maduro, who remain kidnapped by the Donald Trump regime. Another protest was scheduled in New York City, where the presidential couple is being held.

Hegemony and the path forward

At the conclusion of the activity in Caracas, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, son of the president and member of the PSUV National Directorate, addressed the crowd. He stated that the primary duty of the movement is to “guarantee the hegemony of the Chavista project at any cost and make it irreversible.”

“After the events of Jan. 3, the country changed; it was the first time a nuclear power bombed us. It changed for better or for worse, but it is our responsibility to ensure it is for the better,” Maduro Guerra added. He emphasized that preserving the lives of Cilia and Nicolás following the attack and kidnapping by US imperialism was the first victory.

He reiterated that Acting President Delcy Rodríguez is a fundamental part of “President Maduro’s team,” describing her as a loyal woman who continues to lead despite the personal tragedy of her father’s murder at the hands of the same political forces she must now engage in dialogue with. Maduro Guerra urged the people to “remain calm to preserve leadership” and to ensure the homeland is not lost.

Honoring the martyrs

The day also served to commemorate the martyrs who fell on Jan. 3 while defending the nation. Following the attacks carried out by the US regime across several Venezuelan cities, more than 100 people were killed. These victims included more than 20 defenseless civilians, 32 Cuban soldiers, and 47 Venezuelan soldiers.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SH