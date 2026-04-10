Iran’s official news agencies have firmly rejected fabricated reports spread by certain foreign media outlets claiming that senior Iranian officials have traveled to Pakistan.

Tasnim News Agency, quoting a well-informed source on Thursday night, stated that neither Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi nor Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has left the Islamic Republic.

Both senior officials remain in Tehran, actively carrying out their national duties amid ongoing regional developments.

The source told Tasnim, “The news from some media outlets that an Iranian negotiating team has arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, to negotiate with the Americans is completely false.”

He emphasized, “As long as the United States does not fulfill its commitment to the ceasefire in Lebanon and the Zionist regime continues its attacks, the negotiations are on hold.”

The Wall Street Journal had claimed that an Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad late on Thursday.

Iran’s Fars News Agency also categorically rejected the Wall Street Journal report, reaffirming that Iran has “no plans to attend peace talks with the American side until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon.”

Citing a knowledgeable source, Fars News Agency refuted claims of any Iranian negotiating delegation traveling to Islamabad, emphasizing that no such visit has taken place. This position fully aligns with Tasnim’s statement.

These unfounded rumors appear designed to sow confusion and undermine Iran’s principled stance. The Islamic Republic has repeatedly expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s constructive mediation efforts in the region, while making it clear that any engagement must fully align with Tehran’s firm conditions for a just and lasting resolution to the imposed conflicts, rather than with temporary measures that ignore the root causes.

(PressTV)