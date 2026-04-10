On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the enactment of the Organic Law of Communal Councils, Venezuelan revolutionary sectors carried out a major mobilization from Plaza Venezuela to Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

On Thursday, April 9, after two decades since the passage of this historic law, which is part of the legacy of Commander Hugo Chávez and foundational to Venezuela’s communal model, the organized people marched through the streets of Caracas, demanding the release of President Nicolás Maduro and National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores from US captivity, and expressing support for Acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

Direct and participatory democracy

The mobilization culminated in a massive gathering near Miraflores Palace. Caracas Mayor Carmen Meléndez, participating in the march, stated that the Organic Law of Communal Councils forms part of the backbone of the Bolivarian Revolution. She emphasized that direct and participatory democracy through the communal model is the national government’s pathway to restoring the welfare state for the Venezuelan people.

“The Organized Popular Power of the communes, social movements, and community councils has taken to the streets today, as one, in perfect unity, to send a message to the world: here is the people of Venezuela, who remain in the streets in permanent struggle to achieve prosperity. The destiny of the country is decided by the organized people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmen Meléndez (@carmentmelendezr)

She added that with the strength of the Communal Power, “we continue to move forward for peace, for the liberation of President Nicolás Maduro and Deputy Cilia Flores, and in support of our President Delcy Rodríguez, who is leading battles to protect the people of Venezuela.”

PSUV leader Diosdado Cabello addresses the gathering

At the end of the event, the general secretary of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, urged the revolutionaries to remain more united than ever under all circumstances.

Cabello insisted on the necessity to prevent the counter-revolution from creating fissures in the structures of the Bolivarian Revolution. “May there be no room for doubt: we should all march forward, united. We are the only ones who can guarantee it, not just now, but for many years,” he said.

He added that the same far right that promoted the theft of social benefits from Venezuelans, now want to convince workers and farmers that it wishes to work for their well-being. In this regard, he quoted Commander Chávez, who used to say, “No matter how much you try to disguise it, the hypocrisy, and the immorality of those who are waiting to pounce on the people will always be evident.'” His comment was in response to failed attempts by right-wing sectors to disrupt public order in the country.

Cabello stated that the consciousness and dedication of the people are the greatest, most valuable traits that the Bolivarian Revolution has.

Diosdado Cabello highlighted that there are currently 5,306 communes in the country, with a goal of 6,000. Quoting Chávez again: “Commune or nothing.” He said that the communes “emerged not from the structures of power or bureaucracy, but from structures of true power, the people’s power.”

Far right attempt to incite chaos fails

Simultaneously on Bolívar Avenue, a very small opposition demonstration, which had no more than 500 attendees, attempted to stir chaos by breaching the police cordon. The opposition march began from the Santa Fe sector in the privileged center of Caracas.

Pero los de la oposición dicen que son el 91% ajajaja jajajajaja pic.twitter.com/PPRhRpruSm — noelia perez (@noeliabp2023) April 9, 2026

Despite the destabilization attempts by far-right factions since January, when the United States bombed Venezuela, killing more than 100 people, and kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, the Venezuelan opposition has not been able to mobilize any truly significant mass.

Moreover, despite the fact that outside of Venezuela, there are attempts—possibly originating from ignorance—to discredit the current Venezuelan government as “sold out” or traitorous, the reality is that it remains a Chavista government which the US imperialism will eventually try to overthrow, and it is simply waiting for the opportune moment to do so.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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