Gathering of Venezuelan Chavistas in front of Miraflores Palace, Caracas, commemorating 20 years of the Organic Law of Communal Councils on April 9, 2026. Photo: Diario VEA/Franklin Domínguez.

Gathering of Venezuelan Chavistas in front of Miraflores Palace, Caracas, commemorating 20 years of the Organic Law of Communal Councils on April 9, 2026. Photo: Diario VEA/Franklin Domínguez.