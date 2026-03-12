 IRGC Launches 40th Wave of Operation True Promise 4 in Cooperation With Hezbollah – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 12, 2026
Picture taken during the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s ongoing Operation True Promise 4 against hostile targets, which began on February 28, 2026. Photo: PressTV/file photo.

Picture taken during the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s ongoing Operation True Promise 4 against hostile targets, which began on February 28, 2026. Photo: PressTV/file photo.