Israeli occupation forces broaden their offensive against the Islamic Jihad movement, announcing the arrest of 19 of the Resistance’s members in the occupied West Bank, while launching further strikes against Gaza.

While intensifying its brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, Israeli occupation forces launched a wave of arrests, which included 19 members of the Islamic Jihad movement in the occupied West Bank.

The IOF statement said that soldiers and agents from the Shin Bet internal security agency arrested 20 Palestinians in early morning raids in the occupied West Bank, claiming that 19 of them are members of the Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ).

Palestinian resistance factions in the Jenin refugee camp stated that all roads to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank will be under fire.

The factions added during a joint press conference, at dawn on Saturday, in conjunction with the continuation of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, that “all roads to Israeli settlements will be under the Resistance’s fire, and the movement of Israeli settlers within the occupied West Bank will be restricted.”

This is how Gaza's children started their morning today pic.twitter.com/n4uD2J63R3 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 6, 2022

The factions warned the Israeli occupation of committing any other folly against the Gaza Strip, renewing their commitment to continue the path of resistance.

Israeli media reported that sirens were heard in the settlements of “Sderot,” “Nir Am,” “Sapir Academic College,” “Ibim,” “Mefalsim,” “Nir Oz,” “Nirim,” “Neroz” and “Ein Hashlosha.”

In the same context, Israeli media said that 160 rockets were fired from Gaza overnight, adding that Israeli forces confirm readiness for a week of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

https://mobile.twitter.com/EyeonPalestine/status/1556009729817812992

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that several rockets were fired from Gaza towards the surrounding settlements.

Moreover, the IOF targeted Al-Zana area in the southern Gaza Strip, resulting in multiple injuries, as per Al Mayadeen correspondent.

The Israeli aggression left 12 martyrs, including a 5-year-old girl, and dozens critically wounded, revealed our correspondent according to Palestinian medical sources.

"Israel" launched on Friday a brutal attack that claimed 10 martyrs in the Gaza Strip. The occupation martyred the little girl with a cold heart, proving once again that its brutality knows no bounds. Here is a look at her family's reaction to their immense loss.#Palestine pic.twitter.com/2dwpliFadl — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 5, 2022

The Palestinian Resistance factions started responding Friday to the Israeli occupation’s aggression on Gaza, launching salvos of rockets toward the occupied territories.

The launching of rockets toward the Israeli occupation come in retaliation against the assassination of Taiseer Al-Jaabari, a military commander in the northern Gaza Strip. Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that explosions were heard in the Gaza Strip, occupied Palestine. The shelling targeted the Palestine Tower in the center of Gaza city, where Al-Jaabari was located.

Shortly thereafter, all of the Palestinian Resistance factions issued statements condemning the Israeli occupation’s aggression and its assassination of resistance figures and leaders, as well as solidifying the resistance’s unity against the Israeli aggressors.

