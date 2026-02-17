 Peruvian Interim President Jose Jeri Dismissed by The Congress – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 17, 2026
Jeri held the Interim Presidency of Peru, following the dismissal of Dina Boluarte (2022-2025) last October. Photo: EFE/File photo.

Jeri held the Interim Presidency of Peru, following the dismissal of Dina Boluarte (2022-2025) last October. Photo: EFE/File photo.

Translate »