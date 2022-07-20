Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been charting a fresh, bold course in Mexican foreign policy and taken important stances to challenge US imperialism in the region of Latin America and the Caribbean and globally. AMLO met US President Joe Biden on July 12 in Washington DC to discuss key issues such as migration, inflation, the US role in the region, the embargo against Cuba and more.
Peoples Dispatch spoke to Mexican journalist and researcher Alina Duarte to learn more about what is behind AMLO’s tough stance against the US and what to expect from his meeting with Biden.
RELATED CONTENT: President of Mexico Says Statue of Liberty Should Be Removed if US Does Not Acquit Assange
-
scorinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/sahelicot92/
-
scorinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/sahelicot92/
-
scorinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/sahelicot92/
-
scorinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/sahelicot92/
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)