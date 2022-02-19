Mexico’s National Electoral Institute Issues Ultimatum, Gives AMLO Three Hours to Take Down Government ‘Propaganda’

The National Electoral Institute (INE) of Mexico has ordered President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his political party Morena to withdraw “government propaganda issued last week.”

The “propaganda” referred to by the INE was publication of the livestreams and YouTube videos showcasing López Obrador’s February 12 meeting, in Hermosillo, Sonora state, with authorities from the Seri indigenous community, as well as an official supervision act that took place at the Tomás Oroz Gaytán stadium in Cajeme, Sonora state. According to the Complaints and Denunciations Commission of the INE, these videos and streams exhibit “the government’s achievements, actions and social programs, and constitute government propaganda which is banned ahead of the recall referendum to be held in April.”

The INE’s decision came after complaints were filed before the electoral referee by right-wing opposition parties National Action Party (PAN) and Citizens’ Movement (MC). The INE issued an ultimatum in this regard, stating that the president and his party have three hours to take down the aforementioned Youtube videos from their website and social media.

#BoletínINE | @INEMexico emite cautelares para detener la difusión de propaganda gubernamental de la Presidencia de la República y del Grupo Parlamentario de Morena en el Senado. https://t.co/1bTDqOzbJk pic.twitter.com/THA5sxc5KH — @INEMexico (@INEMexico) February 18, 2022

This is the second time in less than a week that the INE has ordered the president’s office to take down content from its social media. Just a couple of days ago, the INE ordered a group of governors from the ruling party to withdraw an open letter of support for the president. Said letter was published by the governors over an alleged potential conflict of interest involving one of the president’s children.

According to the INE, the reasons behind these decisions is the electoral silence that is currently in place due to the upcoming recall referendum, which will be held in April.

Since the beginning of López Obrador’s mandate in late 2018, the INE has been openly in conflict with the president and his administration, and has openly sided with the opposition parties on several occasions, violating its own statutes and the Constitution of the country.

Featured image: President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at his morning press conference. Photo: Reuters / Henry Romero

(Sputnik) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

