Minister Plasencia Meets with Head of European Union Mission

This Wednesday, May 4, Venezuela’s minister for foreign affairs, Félix Plasencia, held a meeting with the Chargé d’affaires of the European Union in Venezuela, Rafael Dochao Moreno, at the headquarters of the foreign ministry in Caracas.

“We received Ambassador Rafael Dochao, head of the European Union Mission in our country, with whom we spoke about issues of mutual interest and discussed the international situation,” Plasencia wrote on his Twitter account.

For his part, ambassador Dochao wrote on his Twitter account that, “as part of our conversation, I delivered to Foreign Minister @plasenciafelixr a document with the activities of the European Year of Youth 2022 where we can carry out joint activities with Venezuela.”

Rafael Dochao Moreno arrived in Venezuela in early September 2021 after the beginning of the Mexico Talks, suspended after Washington extradited ambassador Alex Saab from Cape Verde to the United States. Currently these negotiations between opposition factors and Venezuelan government officials are being held on Venezuelan territory.

Venezuela and the United Nations Agency review progress

Likewise, this Wednesday, Félix Plasencia held a working meeting with the representative of the World Food Program (WFP) in Venezuela, Laura Melo, with whom he reviewed issues of interest to the Venezuelan government and progress with this agency of the United Nations.

In April 2021, the national government signed a memorandum of understanding for the provision of assistance with the World Food Program with the aim of providing nutritional support to more than one million children in the country.

After this signing, a year later the WFP announced that between the months of May and June they hope to incorporate the states of Anzoátegui, Monagas, Delta Amacuro and Sucre into the program.

This program began in the state of Falcón and now covers the states of Barinas, Trujillo and Yaracuy with more than a thousand schools. The goal is to reach 1.5 million people by the end of this 2022-2023 school year.

In mid-April, Melo held a meeting with Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, to review the progress of the school feeding program in Venezuela. On that occasion, she expressed her gratitude to the government, civil society, partners and donors.

Featured image: Venezuelan minister for foreign affairs Félix Plasencia (right) shaking hands with the Chargé d’affaires of the European Union in Venezuela, Rafael Dochao Moreno (left). Photo: Twitter/@plasenciafelizr.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

