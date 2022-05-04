Venezuela-Iran Relations: President Maduro Holds Meeting with Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held a meeting with the Minister of Petroleum of Iran, Javad Owji, to discuss strategic agreements between Venezuela and Iran.

#EnVivo 📹 | Presidente @NicolasMaduro sostiene reunión de trabajo con el excelentísimo Javad Owji, Ministro de Petróleo de la República Islámica de Irán https://t.co/O0nJv364eV — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) May 2, 2022

Venezuela thanked Iran for its cooperation in regard to oil production and in its defense of multilateralism and peace diplomacy on the international level.

Recibí al excelentísimo Javad Owji, Ministro de Petróleo de la hermana República Islámica de Irán. Un encuentro productivo para profundizar los lazos de hermandad y cooperación, en materia energética. También, le reiteré nuestra gratitud y cariño con el pueblo iraní. pic.twitter.com/DwatP0PgmT — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 3, 2022

Venezuelan Minister of Petroleum, Tareck El Aissami, also participated in a working meeting with Javad Owji to discuss the strengthening of the bilateral cooperation mechanisms between the two countries.

El Aissami expressed his gratitude to Minister Owji, on behalf of President Maduro, in regard to the implementation of bi-national strategies and mechanisms which have helped overcome the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US government, and its satellite countries, against Iran and Venezuela.

The meeting also served as a follow-up of the various agreements established between Venezuela and Iran, especially those aimed at oil production.

Featured image: President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (left) with the Minister of Petroleum of Iran, Javad Owji (right). Photo: Presidential Press.

(CiudadCCS) by José Antonio Ramirez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

