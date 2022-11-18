Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that the National Congress of Workers’ Productive Councils (CPT) will be held on January 16 and 17, 2023, to create, discuss and finalize a new manual for the socialist administration model in Venezuela. He made this announcement during an event at the Ana María Campos Complex in Zulia state.

Maduro said that the congress will discuss the regulation of the organic law that created the Workers’ Productive Councils, the scientific and training capacity of the CPTs, the creation of a scientific and technical center for the CPTs, the organization of the CPTs inside the companies, and other relevant issues.

Ohani Fernández, a member of the Productive Council of Pequiven Workers, commented that the recently recovered company is functioning and producing due to the commitment and loyalty of the workers.

“We have broken the blockade, the pandemic. We have put an end to the idleness that has damaged this industry,” said Fernández. “We organized workers… are part of a historical block. We are in the CPT, in women’s organizations, in combatant corps, in the Bolivarian militia, in the union. We are all one class. To produce is to win, and in Pequiven, we are winning.”

On the way to technological sovereignty

A PDVSA representative highlighted a training project for the workers and their families being carried out by the CPTs in the industry through “the school of knowledge.” It is currently making safety gear and uniforms for the workers.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana and Sidor (CVG) stated that workers of basic industries in Guayana have put all their efforts into collective self-training and knowledge programs at the Jesús Rivero Workers’ University. “New training units have been incorporated where the comrades are being trained in specific subjects,” he said, “The CPTs have united to make the basic industries function properly. This has been achieved in Ferrominera, Sidor, and CVG. We are always looking for new information and knowledge to promote and manage the production processes.”

The representative also emphasized the importance of substituting the import of parts and pieces. “We are promoting this in order to achieve technological sovereignty, which is what we really need in our companies,” he said.

President Maduro reported that there are currently 3,006 CPTs throughout the country, with 694 in the renovation phase, 1,711 operational, and 601 inactive. He instructed Labor Minister Francisco Torrealba to look into the reactivation of these CPTs.

The president added that of the 12,734 CPT spokespersons, 43.8% are women and 56.2% are men, reflecting good gender parity.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

