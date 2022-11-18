The cooperation documents were signed in the petrochemical, energy, agriculture, science, and technology fields

On 15 November, government officials of Venezuela and Iran signed six cooperation documents during the high-level joint commission in Tehran, according to MEHR News Agency.

The Minister for Productive Agriculture and Land of Venezuela, Wilmar Castro, said that “during the closing ceremony of the Iran-Venezuela high-level delegation, representatives of the two allied nations signed six agreements in various strategic areas such as educational training, nanotechnology, biotechnology, petrochemistry, radiology, social data analysis and design of scientific-technological systems,” according to Al-Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Minister of Defense, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, expressed satisfaction with holding the event and thanked the Iranian and Venezuelan officials for their efforts.

He added that “the main mission of this commission is to promote bilateral cooperation and to help businessmen and investors of the two countries to increase and improve the level of economic, commercial, and trade exchanges,” according to Al-Mayadeen news.

Meanwhile, 1,000 vehicles from Iran will arrive in Venezuela within the next few days, following agreements made at the scientific, technological, and industrial ExpoFeria.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference on 13 November by Venezuelan Minister of Transport Ramón Velásquez, along with the President of the Saipa company, Mohammad Ali Teymuri, in Tehran, according to Venezuelan state television VTV.

“Three thousand vehicles are expected to arrive in Venezuela this year, and the first thousand vehicles are already leaving the Port of Bandar Abbas to arrive on 20 November,” announced Velasquez.

Also, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reaffirmed Tehran’s policy of enhancing cooperation with Latin American nations, including Venezuela.

President Raisi met with Venezuelan Minister of Transport Ramon Velasquez on 6 September in Tehran. Raisi told the minister that ties between the two countries are rapidly expanding and that the Islamic Republic has been “a friend of Venezuela in tough times.”

The Iranian president emphasized the significance of bolstering the level of cooperation between Iran and Latin American countries, given the diverse capacities and opportunities available.

Back in July, Iran increased its delivery of a key crude oil grade that Venezuela is using to boost the productivity of its refineries, allowing the Latin American nation to free its lightest grades for blending and exporting.

(The Cradle)

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.