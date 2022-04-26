North Korea Demonstrates Military Might During Nighttime Parade

North Korea has carried out a military parade in a large-scale exhibition of its military might and internal unity.

The ceremony took place at 10 p.m. local time this Monday, on the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army (KPRA).

Satellite images of show that thousands of North Korean soldiers and other key military formations prepared for the event for weeks. RELATED CONTENT: North Korea: Beyond US Propaganda The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that “Pyongyang could involve up to 20,000 soldiers in the parade, and show off its new strategic weapons, such as its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), its Hwasong-8 hypersonic missiles, and a guided projectile with tactical nuclear warhead.”

Given the failure of negotiations with the US on nuclear disarmament, and the frequent joint military operations of Washington and South Korea, Pyongyang has opted in recent months for an intensification of its weapons tests and demonstrations of military power.

In the previous year, the North Korean government has carried out more than 10 tests, including a the test of a Hwasong-12 medium- to long-range ballistic missile which, according to experts, could reach US soil. RELATED CONTENT: North Korea: Kim Jong-un’s Leadership and Accomplishments The leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK, or North Korea), Kim Jong-Un, stated this past March that his country would continue to develop its “formidable” attack capacities in order to ensure his country’s security in the face of imperialist threats. Despite DPRK’s continued efforts to strengthen its military power, its authorities have declared that these activities should be understood within a framework of self defense, given the provocations and warmongering hailing from the US and its client state, South Korea, where about 30,000 US troops are stationed.

Featured image: A military parade in North Korea. Photo: HispanTV.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/

