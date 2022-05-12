OPEC Secretary General Visits Venezuela, Confirms Commitment to Balanced Oil Market

Wednesday, May 11, Venezuelan Minister for Oil, Tareck El Aissami, confirmed Venezuela’s commitment to continue oil production based on the goal of a balanced oil market. The statement was made during a working meeting with the visiting Secretary General of the Organization of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Barkindo.

“Great meeting with the forces and actors of the hydrocarbon industry,” El Aissami stated during the meeting. He confirmed that Venezuela will continue to adhere to the legacy of former President Hugo Chávez’s.

El Aissami also stated that OPEC will continue to play a fundamental role in the world economy in the coming years. At the same time, Venezuela will continue to work and join forces with the OPEC+ Cooperation Agreement that includes Russia, Mexico, and Oman, among other nations.

El Aissami also condemned the use of energy resources as a geopolitical weapon with the aim of imposing sanctions on peoples and overthrowing governments.

“All OPEC+ countries play leading roles on the international and multilateral stage, and facing this convulsive world, today we have to assume our role with humility and modesty,” El Aissami said.

On the other hand, he recognized the work of the Secretary General of OPEC, Mohammad Barkindo, who arrived in the country last weekend.

“I must praise our friend Barkindo, who has been one of the architects of the recovery of the world economy during the time of pandemic,” added the minister.

In his speech, Barkindo noted that Venezuela has been attacked with the most severe sanctions in the modern era. However, with the guidance of President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, and his team, Venezuela has been able to overcome them and work under a new management model.

Barkindo commented on the commitment of the Venezuelan government to transforming the oil industry amid the economic sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union, and Canada.

Featured image: OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo with Venezuelan Minister for Oil Tareck El Aissami. Photo: PDVSA.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

