Opposition Candidates Fight in Front of EU Chief Observer

Dirty laundry is washed at home, the saying goes. But the opposition candidates did not mind resolving their differences with blows in the presence of the head of the European Union (EU) mission.

The incident was reported by Telesur journalist Madelein García, who was in Bolívar state covering a meeting of the EU representatives with political sectors, and was able to record the moment in which the MUD candidate Raúl Yusef and his team physically assaulted another opposition candidate, Américo De Grazia.

#Sucedió en el estado #Bolívar y delante de los observadores electorales de la #UE, el candidato del #MUD Raúl Yusef y su equipo, le cayeron a golpes al candidato también opositor, Americo de Gracia pic.twitter.com/u9hoLgWFCr — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) November 17, 2021

In the video, one can see how the glasses of Américo De Grazia fly off his face and leap through the air, following a powerful slap dealt by Yusef. A member of Yusef’s team subsequently argued that they did it because De Grazia had called them thieves and corrupt.

Isabel Santos, head of the European Union delegation, described the event as a “minor” incident, and typical of electoral events given the polarization of the country.

La Jefa de la Misión de la #UE que presenció la agresión de un candidato opositor a otro candidato opositor en #Bolívar dijo que todo marchaba bien en líneas generales en el país y lo ocurrido era un incidente en tiempos electorales en un país polarizado pic.twitter.com/jl2FwKBBZS — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) November 17, 2021

For his part, Américo De Grazia, who received the attacks from Yusef and his team, described the event as an act of desperation by his opponent and assured that he will not fall into provocations.

“They are the hazards of the trade in this region, where violence has been cultivated,” De Grazia told Telesur. “I think it is an act of desperation.”

Y esto dijo Americo de Gracia candidato de la oposición luego de ser agredido por el candidato de la #MUD, Raúl Yusef “son los gajes del oficio en esta región, la violencia pero nosotros no vamos a caer en provocación” #LaCaraDeLaOposición pic.twitter.com/oC67ie2VlI — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) November 17, 2021

Featured image: Moment captured by Telesur when opposition candidate for Bolivar state Raul Yusef slapped opposition candidate Américo de Grazia in the face. Screenshot from Telesur footage.

