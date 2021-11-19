November 19, 2021

Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond

From Venezuela and made by Venezuelan Chavistas

Featured image: Moment captured by Telesur when opposition candidate for Bolivar state Raul Yusef slapped opposition candidate Americo de Grazia in the face. Screenshot from Telesur footage.
News Politics 

Opposition Candidates Fight in Front of EU Chief Observer

orinocotribune , , , , , , , ,

Dirty laundry is washed at home, the saying goes. But the opposition candidates did not mind resolving their differences with blows in the presence of the head of the European Union (EU) mission.

The incident was reported by Telesur journalist Madelein García, who was in Bolívar state covering a meeting of the EU representatives with political sectors, and was able to record the moment in which the MUD candidate Raúl Yusef and his team physically assaulted another opposition candidate, Américo De Grazia.

In the video, one can see how the glasses of Américo De Grazia fly off his face and leap through the air, following a powerful slap dealt by Yusef. A member of Yusef’s team subsequently argued that they did it because De Grazia had called them thieves and corrupt.

Isabel Santos, head of the European Union delegation, described the event as a “minor” incident, and typical of electoral events given the polarization of the country.

For his part, Américo De Grazia, who received the attacks from Yusef and his team, described the event as an act of desperation by his opponent and assured that he will not fall into provocations.

“They are the hazards of the trade in this region, where violence has been cultivated,” De Grazia told Telesur. “I think it is an act of desperation.”

 

Featured image: Moment captured by Telesur when opposition candidate for Bolivar state Raul Yusef slapped opposition candidate Américo de Grazia in the face. Screenshot from Telesur footage.

(Últimas Noticias) by Odry Farnetano

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

WANT MORE?

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY)

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Website | + posts