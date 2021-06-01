Over 200 Brazilian Cities Rise Up Against “Genocidal” Bolsonaro

On Saturday, Brazilians took to the streets to protest against the chaos created by President Jair Bolsonaro’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demonstrations were a response to the tragedy of over 459,000 Brazilian lives taken by COVID-19, and the recklessness of their president faced with the crisis.

Currently, Bolsonaro is under investigation by a Senatorial Commission which is evaluating his COVID-19 policies and actions, including recommending the use of unproven drugs, and pressuring local officials to prevent sanitary measures from being put in place.

This investigation may lead to an impeachment. This is, however, highly unlikely as Brazil’s Congress is one of the most right-wing in years and is not expected to pass any motions against the right-wing President.

Among the demands of demonstrators were access to more vaccines, better public health, and free public education, but the common denominator throughout the country was the phrase “Bolsonaro out!”

Despite international calls from neighboring countries, the World Health Organization (WHO), and his own people, Bolsonaro keeps fighting against the implementation of any health restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“With no scientific proof, governors and mayors have imposed confinement or curfews… We are ready to take all the measures necessary to guarantee your freedom,” said Bolsonaro on May 23 during a motorcycle rally in Rio de Janeiro, for example.

As of Saturday morning, Brazil had reported almost 16.4 million COVID-19 cases and 459,171 related deaths.