October 23, 2022
Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez and Colombian Congressperson Gloria Flórez, after signing a memorandum of understanding in the city of Cúcuta, October 21, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@Asamblea_Ven.

Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez and Colombian Congressperson Gloria Flórez, after signing a memorandum of understanding in the city of Cúcuta, October 21, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@Asamblea_Ven.