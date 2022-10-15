On Thursday, October 13, the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, reported that ministers and ambassadors from Venezuela and Colombia addressed air connectivity, binational trade, judicial cooperation, and other issues of binational interest at a recent meeting.

“We continue working on the reopening of our borders,” Benedetti wrote on Twitter. “With the deputy foreign ministers of Colombia and Venezuela, Francisco J. Coy and Rander Peña Ramírez, and with my counterpart Félix Plasencia, we talked about air connectivity, binational trade, and judicial cooperation, among other issues. We are moving forward!”

Seguimos trabajando en la reapertura de nuestras fronteras. Con los vicecancilleres de Colombia y Venezuela @franccoy y @RanderPena, y con mi homólogo @plasenciafelixr hablamos de: conectividad aérea, comercio binacional y cooperación judicial, entre otros asuntos. ¡Avanzamos! pic.twitter.com/BzZnvFRDqu — Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) October 13, 2022

According to official information from the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, procedures for advancing the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries were also discussed during the bilateral meeting.

The Venezuelan deputy minister for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Foreign Ministry, Rander Peña, said that the bilateral cooperation scheme was reviewed at the meeting.

“We held an important meeting with the deputy foreign affairs minister of Colombia, Francisco J. Coy, and the ambassadors Armando Benedetti and Félix Plasencia, with whom we reviewed all the issues of binational interest. We continue to work together for strengthening the cooperation scheme between our countries!” Peña wrote on Twitter.

HOY// Sostuvimos importante reunión con el Vicecanciller de Colombia @franccoy y los Embajadores @AABenedetti y @plasenciafelixr, con quienes revisamos todos los temas de interés binacional. ¡Seguimos trabajando para fortalecer el esquema de cooperación entre nuestros países! pic.twitter.com/OfebBPRgPp — Rander Peña Ramírez (@RanderPena) October 14, 2022

On September 26, Venezuela and Colombia officially reopened their border after seven years of having closed it. Since then, both countries have agreed to move progressively and continuously towards the full revitalization of bilateral relations and the strengthening of the ties that unite the two countries in various spheres of political, economic, and cultural life.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KZ/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.