Pentagon Gives Ukraine New Military Aid Package Worth $150 Million

While crying wolf about Iranian vessels allegedly supplying Venezuela with weapons, the US military continues to send weapon packages to Ukraine, exacerbating a conflict in the autonomous regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, and increasing regional tensions.

The United States is providing Ukraine with another $150 million package of military aid which includes counter-artillery radars and counter-unmanned aerial systems, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

“Today, the [Defense] Department is announcing a new $150 million package as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to help Ukraine’s forces preserve their country’s territorial integrity and to improve interoperability with NATO,” Kirby said during a briefing.

The package includes two counter-artillery radars, counter-unmanned aerial systems, secure communications gear, electronic warfare, and military medical evacuation equipment. The US will also supply training and equipment to improve the operational safety and capacity of Ukrainian Air Force bases, according to the Defense Department.

This is on top of the $125 million in gear from March 1 that involved "armed Mark VI patrol boats, counter-artillery radars, tactical equipment, support for a satellite imagery and analysis capability" and medical gear. — Ben Watson (@natsecwatson) June 11, 2021

“It will complement the $125 million package announced back in March,” Kirby said. The previous package included armed Mark VI patrol boats, counter-artillery radars, tactical equipment, and support for satellite imagery.

Kirby said that the United States would continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine, including lethal weapons.

The United States has committed more than $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014 and offers continued help with reforms “to advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” he added.