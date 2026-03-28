 South Africa Parliament Adopts Resolution Demanding Freedom of Venezuelan President and First Lady From US Prison – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 28, 2026
Demonstrators in Caracas hold a banner depicting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores with the slogan "Bring Them Back," demanding their release from illegal US imprisonment. Photo: Telesur.

Demonstrators in Caracas hold a banner depicting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores with the slogan "Bring Them Back," demanding their release from illegal US imprisonment. Photo: Telesur.