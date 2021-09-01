Peru’s Congress Gives Vote of Confidence to President Castillo’s Cabinet

After two days of great tension inside and outside the Peruvian Congress, President Castillo’s ministerial cabinet, headed by the President of the Council of Ministers, Guido Bellido, was finally approved last Friday, August 27, by a significant margin: 73 votes in favor and 50 against. With bulletproof patience, Prime Minister Bellido and his ministers had to listen to all kinds of infamies from the mouths of the right-wing legislators, to which the deputies of Peru Libre answered with composure and firmness. One of the last speakers was the congressman spokesman of the centrist party Podemos who ratified the critical support to the cabinet, and then Bellido and each one of the ministers presented their plans.

Finally, the prime minister once again denied any link with “terrorism,” of which he was accused throughout the session by the fujimoristas, and in an emotional and powerful speech, he pointed out that the government of President Castillo will govern for everyone, but especially for the most humble, those who were never taken into account. He ended his speech with a greeting of homage to the indigenous peoples of Peru, in the indigenous Quechua language, with applause from his side.

Then came the vote and there, with the result approving the cabinet, the parliamentarians of Peru Libre exploded in jubilation, since an important battle had been won.

Hoy logramos el consenso y las nuevas oportunidades que el pueblo necesita. Saludamos al @congresoperu por ayudarnos a impulsar el progreso, la justicia y equidad que el país demanda, más aún, en tiempo de pandemia. #VotoDeConfianza #GobernandoJuntos pic.twitter.com/lDsYG4J9Ae — Consejo de Ministros (@pcmperu) August 27, 2021

After the result was made known by the Peruvian Congress, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers published on its Twitter account a message thanking the Congress for the vote of confidence. “We thank the Congress for helping us promote progress, justice and equity that the country demands, even more so, in times of pandemic,” said the post.

Featured image: Guido Bellido, prime minister of Peru, speaks in the Peruvian Congress. Photo courtesy of Andina.

(Resumen Latinoamericano – English) with Orinoco Tribune content