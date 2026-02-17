Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Last week, Venezuela received three new groups of repatriated nationals from the US under the Return to the Homeland Plan. There has been a steady rise in returnees since the resumption of flights earlier this year. The flights, which landed at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira, come as the nation continues to navigate the aftermath of the January 3 US military attacks.

Recent flight data and statistics

Since the start of 2026, 13 repatriation flights have arrived in Venezuela from the US, bringing a total of 2,610 citizens back home. Last week alone, 354 Venezuelans were repatriated in three separate flights. When added to the cumulative figures of the previous year, the total has reached 21,581 repatriated migrants who have escaped wrongful detention and racist persecution in the US.

The latest flights, operated by the US-based GlobalX Airlines, are detailed below:

• Flight 109: Arrived Monday, February 9, with 120 deported migrants from Miami, Florida. The group consisted of 101 men, 17 women, and two minors.

• Flight 110: Arrived Wednesday, February 11, with 125 deported migrants from Miami, Florida. The group included 100 men, 19 women, and six minors.

• Flight 111: Arrived Friday, February 13, returning 109 Venezuelan migrants from Miami, Florida, including 84 men, 15 women, and 10 minors.

These arrivals follow the previous 2,256 individuals who returned this year across flights 99 through 108. The resumption of these operations occurs in the wake of the January 3 attack perpetrated by the US regime against Venezuela. The attack included the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, along with the killing of more than 100 people.

Dynamics of forced displacement and sovereign return

The displacement of Venezuelans began with the severe economic contraction between 2015 and 2020, a direct consequence of the illegal blockade and hybrid warfare waged by the US. This orchestrated instability was compounded by a persistent media campaign that targeted Venezuelan migrants, leading to waves of xenophobic attacks and the criminalization of the diaspora. In response, the US regime transitioned from encouraging migration to executing mass detentions and summary deportations, often uprooting individuals who had ongoing legal immigration processes and no criminal history.

Every Venezuelan migrant returning under the Return to the Homeland Plan is received with established protocols, including immediate medical care, psychological support, and legal and socioeconomic guidance to facilitate their reintegration into society. Since its inception in 2018, the program has provided a safe and dignified return for Venezuelans who faced exploitation and xenophobia abroad.

The shift toward Miami-based operations using GlobalX Airlines marks a new phase in these logistics, following the previous use of Eastern Airlines from Phoenix. While the US characterizes these flights as part of a broader migration management strategy, Venezuelan officials maintain that the return of its citizens must occur under sovereign and dignified conditions, rejecting the narrative that seeks to justify the ongoing aggression against Venezuelan migrants.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF