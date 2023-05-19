May 19, 2023
Image of demonstration in the US against US imperialist attacks against the Venezuelan people, as part of solidarity movements around the world that have denounced and mobilized against US sanctions. Photo: Twitter/@ChuckModi1/File photo.

Image of demonstration in the US against US imperialist attacks against the Venezuelan people, as part of solidarity movements around the world that have denounced and mobilized against US sanctions. Photo: Twitter/@ChuckModi1/File photo.