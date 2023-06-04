June 5, 2023
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores being greeted by Saudi authorities upon their arrival at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia on Monday, June 5, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@TalebSahara.

