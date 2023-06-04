The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, arrived this Sunday at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, the second most important city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to fulfill a work agenda that aims to strengthen political, diplomatic, and energy alliances.

It is the third time that the Venezuelan head of state has visited the country after his visits in 2015 and 2016. During the visit prior to this one, he had been pursuing the recovery and stabilization of crude oil prices.

Accompanied by his wife and deputy of the National Assembly, Cilia Flores, President Maduro was received by senior Saudi officials with the honors corresponding to his investiture.

Bilateral relations between Venezuela and Saudi Arabia are based on their mutual participation in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), founded September 14, 1960.

At the end of the 1970s, the two nations ratified their first official agreement; however, it was Commander Hugo Chávez who consolidated a new stage of cooperation between the two nations beyond oil, forging bonds of friendship, brotherhood, and solidarity in the midst of diversity.

Maduro arrived in Saudi territory from Ankara, the capital of Türkiye, where he attended the inauguration of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as re-elected president for the 2023-2028 term.

