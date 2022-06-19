President Nicolás Maduro returned to Venezuela this Saturday, June 18, after completing a wide agenda of cooperation and diplomacy in an international tour that took him to three continents, Africa, Asia and Europe. He arrived at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, in the state of La Guaira, after having traveled to Türkiye, Algeria, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, and Azerbaijan.

In statements to the press broadcast on national radio and television, President Maduro said that the world is happy for the comprehensive recovery of Venezuela.

The president highlighted the vision that countries around the world have “about the Venezuelan people’s resistance, and the victory of that resistance of the people of Venezuela, showing that we are on the right path, taking the appropriate steps in the gradual recovery of social life, economy, of the integral life of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

“There is joy for Venezuela,” he continued, “because it is being perceived that Venezuela is moving forward, it is recovering, with its own effort. We perceive that affection converted into encouragement that I transmit to the people of Venezuela: Encouragement that the world accompanies us in the effort to move forward for a new non-dependent, non-rentiter economy, a new productive economy of goods, services, products for the people of Venezuela.”

He also emphasized that in these six emerging nations, the Venezuelan delegation have worked on key issues. “They are all emerging countries of the new world that is being constructed, and we have brought with us important agreements in terms of investment in oil, gas, agriculture, food, tourism, air transport,” as well as in the field of science and technology.

In this regard, the president announced that “hundreds of young people will be sent to study in these countries in the area of ​​science, technology, innovation of the 21st century, education, culture… Venezuela is open to the world.” Young people from those countries will also come to Venezuela, he added.

President Maduro confirmed that the tour took place at the right time and it has been successful. “Here we are, standing tall, happy and ready to continue the battle for our country,” he said. He further announced that starting next week, meetings will be held in Caracas with the emissaries of the countries he visited on the tour, for specific agreements in gas, petrochemicals, oil, and food production.

Maduro announced that innovative projects will be launched to support the export of Venezuelan products. “We are going to produce food in a part of the territory of the country, and that is going to be sold qualitatively to those countries… and we are going to sell it also to the national market,” he explained.

He outlined that, after the tour, he is convinced that there is “a new consensus for human dignity, there is a new consensus for a new humanity, free from hegemony, free from imperialism, without anyone who claims to be a judge, a world police, where they order, they command and all the rest of us obey. In this world that is over.” He said that this paradigm shift gives the opportunity to engage in dialogue and negotiation processes to exchange opinions, proposals and visions in the world.

The President pointed out that the tour was characterized by a broad agenda. “We have traveled the entire area of ​​Eurasia… we have developed in-depth communications,” he said. “The team of heads of state, presidents, prime ministers, emirs, sheikhs, I have seen that an awareness of what the construction of a new humanity should be, a humanity of union, reunion, respect, a humanity among equals, without wars, a humanity of cooperation, of solidarity. That word that we repeat is a word that has turned into actions of a new geopolitics, based on a new concept without hegemonic overtones.”

He indicated that during the 11 days of the tour he had continued to follow up on all the activities in Venezuela, especially the heavy rains that have affected the country. “With a lot of attention, the 1×10 program responded to it in real time,” he highlighted. “All social activities, the Anniversary of the Somos Venezuela Movement. Taking care of everything, governing, together with this powerful team.”

He also reported on Venezuela’s participation in the International Economic Forum that is being held in Saint Petersburg. “Vice President [Delcy Rodríguez] traveled to Moscow,” stated the president. “She is in Saint Petersburg, has been in Moscow, and will be in other destinations in that region, also fine-tuning investment agreements, economic agreements that will strengthen the economic recovery of Venezuela.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

