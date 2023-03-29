“China gives strong signals that it can be a great power without being an imperialist power,” said the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, this Monday. The comments were made in the context of the new multipolar geopolitical reality in which the People’s Republic of China has emerged as a great power.

“Relations between Greater China and the Homeland of Bolívar have reached their highest level of mutual trust, collaboration, and work, and our relations are at the highest level, at the best level, that relations between Venezuela and China have ever been,” President Maduro said.

The head of state said that both nations have shared visions regarding the construction of a new humanity. That goal must be built, the president said, with relations of respect, cooperation, and solidarity

Regarding US provocations centered around the Chinese province of Taiwan, the Venezuelan president questioned the aggression of the West towards China: “Venezuela has been on the front line of the battle for truth, denouncing all the provocations against China and supporting the People’s Republic of China and its desire for peace and the peaceful exercise of sovereignty.”

Honors to the Chinese ambassador, Li Baorong

These words were issued by President Maduro during a farewell ceremony for the ambassador from the People’s Republic of China to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Li Baorong.

“Five years after the beginning of his service as ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, in Venezuela—mission accomplished,” Maduro said. “China and Venezuela will continue their path of redemption, development, and common destiny.”

Despite imperialist aggression, the Chinese ambassador was able to witness how the Venezuelan people faced difficult situations. “Still, we have emerged victorious,” President Maduro said.

The Venezuelan president took the opportunity to extend his congratulations to his counterpart, Xi Jinping, for his recent re-election.

Finally, President Maduro pointed out that, in the face of imperial hegemony, civilizational changes are being generated with the emergence of a great military, political, and economic power that promotes the concept of a new humanity under the slogan of a “community of common destiny for mankind.”

