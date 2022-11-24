Strengthening the ties of friendship is the premise of the meeting between the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and the special representative of the People’s Republic of China for Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, Qiu Xiaoqi, which took place this Tuesday, November 23, at Miraflores Palace, Caracas.
The bilateral dialogue is part of the joint efforts aimed at deepening strategic ties, under the principles of mutual respect and shared development.
Qiu Xiaoqi has been in the position of special representative of the government of the People’s Republic of China for Latin American and Caribbean affairs since 2020, a function he performs simultaneously with that of vice president of China’s Public Diplomacy Association and member of the Committee on Population, Resources, and the Environment of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.
Recibí en el Palacio de Miraflores la grata visita de Qiu Xiaoqi, Representante Especial del Gobierno de China, para Asuntos de América Latina y el Caribe. Las relaciones bilaterales entre ambas naciones se fortalecen y continúan en franca profundización por la cooperación mutua. pic.twitter.com/c9aq6Mw19L
— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 23, 2022
In his diplomatic career, he has held the role of ambassador to the Plurinational State of Bolivia (1996-1998), to the Kingdom of Spain and the Principality of Andorra (2002-2008), to the Federative Republic of Brazil (2008-2011), and to the United Mexican States (2013-2019).
Lula Presidential Win a Boost for Brazil-China Ties, BRICS, Experts Say
Qiu Xiaoqi also served as deputy director general (1998-2000) and director general (2000-2002) of Latin America and the Caribbean in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.
Last August, President Maduro met with the director general of the department of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cai Wei, in order to strengthen bilateral alliances based on a review of the cooperation agenda.
Diplomatic ties between China and Venezuela date from June 28, 1974; however, it was not until 2001, during Hugo Chávez’s first term, when they took on a strategic nature, as a bilateral high-level mixed commission was created as a mechanism to strengthen cooperation in areas of common interest.
Venezuela Congratulates Communist Party of China for Xi Jinping Re-election (+New Politburo)
Meeting with Vice President Rodriguez
On Wednesday, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez also held a meeting, at the headquarters of the vice presidency, with the top Chinese diplomat to review cooperation agreements between both nations.
China and Venezuela have completed more than 600 bilateral projects for the benefit of both nations. The projects cover various areas, including economy, industry, housing, agriculture, technology, transportation, trade and defense, among others.
Los gobiernos de China y Venezuela son ejemplo histórico de diplomacia. En reunión con el Sr. Qiu Xiaoqi, representante especial del Gobierno de China para Asuntos Latinoamericanos, ratificamos la voluntad de continuar avanzando en la consolidación de la nueva geopolítica de paz. pic.twitter.com/yMZJmV3474
— Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) November 22, 2022
Qiu Xiaoqi also held a meeting with the Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Relations Carlos Faria, in which progress was made in promoting Venezuela’s peace diplomacy.
(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/JRE/SL
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/November 22, 2022
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/November 21, 2022
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/November 21, 2022
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)