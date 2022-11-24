November 23, 2022
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) shaking hands with special Chinese diplomatic envoy, Qiu Xiaoqi (left), at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, November 22, 2022. Photo: Presidential Press.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) shaking hands with special Chinese diplomatic envoy, Qiu Xiaoqi (left), at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, November 22, 2022. Photo: Presidential Press.