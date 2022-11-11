On Thursday, November 10, President Nicolás Maduro inaugurated the International Book Fair of Venezuela (FILVEN 2022) at the National Art Gallery in Caracas. “The International Book Fair of Venezuela is a gift for our people and for the writers of the world,” said the president during the opening ceremony of the literary festival, whose theme this year is “Reading decolonizes.”

FILVEN was an initiative started by Commander Hugo Chávez and has been promoted by the Venezuelan government through its Ministry of Culture since 2005.

On Thursday, President Maduro, accompanied by Ernesto Villegas, the Minister of Culture, and Raúl Cazal, deputy minister for Promotion of Cultural Economy and president of the National Book Center (CENAL), inaugurated the 18th iteration of the book fair.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Venezuelan president stated that FILVEN is also an opportunity to encourage a love for reading and an appetite for knowledge on the path to decolonization in children and youth.

He stressed that “reading is one of the most important and fundamental elements for our children” and emphasized the need to promote a love for reading to encourage children and young people “to write essays, to write about their reality, [and] to be individuals of their own creation.”

“We must conduct literature workshops, workshops for poetry, essays; create a generation of readers, writers, humanists, good people,” said the president.

“FILVEN contributes to the emergence of a generation of writers and readers who are deeply humanistic,” he continued, and added that every year, during the month of November, the Venezuelan people anticipate the launching of this event.

Africa is the guest of honor at FILVEN 2022. Maduro recommended books published by the Wanafrica publishing house on the Yoruba language, spoken by people in West Africa. “What an extraordinary thing the International Book Fair of Venezuela is!” the president said.

Inspiration

Minister Ernesto Villegas highlighted the work of all Venezuelan authors who have invested their days and nights in writing, creating, and giving shape to their inspiration, drawn from real-life experiences, as well as their hard work and dedication, without which this book fair would not have been possible.

He also acknowledged all the publishers, booksellers, proofreaders, and workers of the publishing industry.

The minister explained that during FILVEN 2022, visitors will be able to enjoy over 300 new printed books and another 100 digital ones.

In addition to having the continent of Africa as a guest of honor under the slogan “Reading decolonizes,” FILVEN 2022 pays tribute to journalist Carmen Clemente Travieso, anthropologist Iraida Vargas, and historian Mario Sanoja, Deputy Minister Raúl Cazal said.

Before officially inaugurating FILVEN, President Maduro spoke of his recent trip to Egypt to attend the 27th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP27). “We have just returned from Africa, just having landed from Egypt,” he said. “We have brought with us the historical strength of Africa and all the love of the peoples who shared with us the admiration that the world has for the struggles and the victories of the Venezuelan people.”

He also added that “we have received the affection of presidents and prime ministers of all the governments of the world. We shook hands with the heads of government and state, the UN Secretary General, and President El-Sisi. We held bilateral meetings, and I met with President Tebboune, the president of Angola… who gave us a smile and received our smiles in return, who extended his hand to us and received in return a warm and affectionate handshake from us.”

FILVEN 2022, taking place at the National Art Gallery located between Bolívar and Mexico Avenues near the Bellas Artes station of the Caracas Metro, in the Historic Center of Caracas, will be open until Sunday, November 20.

During the 10 days of FILVEN 2022, more than 600 activities will be held, with the participation of more than 200 Venezuelan and 60 foreign intellectuals and writers.

Activities at FILVEN can also be followed online on their website, or at @filven2022 on Twitter, as well as on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

