This Monday, October 17, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced the creation of a special economic fund for Las Tejerías, in order to provide a timely response to those affected by the landslide of October 8.

“Today I have approved a special economic fund for Las Tejerías,” said the president, “without bureaucracy, without intermediaries, without paperwork. With this special economic fund we are going to finance the comprehensive recovery of Tejerías.”

Conversé con las y los empresarios afectados por la situación generada por las precipitaciones en Las Tejerías, les reiteré mi apoyo y respaldo absoluto para la recuperación de sus comercios. Con el Fondo Económico Especial que aprobamos, le daremos respuestas a tiempo. pic.twitter.com/RHdRJlVems — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 18, 2022

The fund will benefit from the involvement and participation of large Venezuelan businesspersons and bankers.

“I ask for support,” said President Maduro. “We are going to put up the funds, international resources are also coming, and I ask for the support of the country’s big businesspeople, the owners of the banks to put in their part, and the big businesses to do their part to support and help the people of Las Tejerías, all united.”

The president guaranteed that Las Tejerías will be reborn with the united and supportive work of all Venezuelans. Likewise, he said that the government is dedicated to taking care of the people of Las Tejerías, providing food and basic necessities, and monitoring the area to ensure the safety of citizens.

President Maduro noted that Venezuela is supplying more than two thousand plates of food daily to the affected inhabitants. In addition, he announced that 500 homes will be built in Las Tejerías, after many families’ households were damaged or destroyed by heavy rainfall and the landslide that, so far, has taken the lives of at least 54 Venezuelans. To date, 50 more remain missing.

President Maduro detailed that six dining rooms have been set up in the area, available from 5:00 a.m. until 11 p.m.. to meet residents’ needs.

The statements were made by the president from Las Tejerías, during his second visit since the natural disaster occurred. More than three thousand emergency response agents are deployed in the area to assist in search and rescue missions and to ensure the safety of those in the community. The population of Las Tejerías is about 50,000.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

