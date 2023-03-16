March 16, 2023
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro with Venezuelan and PSUV flags in the background during a virtual conference at the High-Level Dialogue between the Communist Party of China and World Political Parties, this Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Photo: Presidential Press.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro with Venezuelan and PSUV flags in the background during a virtual conference at the High-Level Dialogue between the Communist Party of China and World Political Parties, this Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Photo: Presidential Press.