On Tuesday, March 14, Venezuela issued a statement rejecting a new attempt by international organizations to politicize the issue of migration.

Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil published a statement on social media accompanied by this text: “Venezuela rejects a new attempt by international organizations to politicize the Venezuelan migration issue and the manipulation of figures related to human mobility in order to capture financial resources not subject to accountability or auditing.”

The communiqué highlights that “the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects the convening and holding of the so-called “International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants and their host countries and communities.” The event is to be held this month and organized by the governments of Canada and the European Union with the participation of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Venezuela rechaza un nuevo intento de politizar el tema migratorio venezolano por parte de organismos internacionales; así como la manipulación de las cifras relacionadas con movilidad humana, con la finalidad de captar recursos financieros no sometidos a rendición o auditoría. pic.twitter.com/uNdxKfdEdo — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) March 14, 2023

Similarly, the statement highlights that “this event was convened with the purpose of collecting huge amounts of money. In addition to being a hostile event against our country, it is a spectacle that only serves the commercial interests of some of its participants who, in similar events, have managed the resources in an opaque manner and without any effective accountability to the public opinion they are trying to manipulate.”

Venezuela stands firm in the face of flippant accusations from organizations that continue to manipulate a situation as complex as migration. The same ones that avoid pointing out the 929 sanctions and coercive measures that block Venezuela from purchasing medicines and food.

However, Venezuela “has found the road to economic recovery and has consolidated the Return to the Homeland Plan. The plan is a powerful mechanism that guarantees the assisted and orderly return of tens of thousands of Venezuelans who are received with love and cared for by the system” of Bolivarian social protection. The hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans voluntarily returning must be added to the figure, creating a positive flow of return migration in recent years.

Lastly, the communiqué mentioned that “the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela urges the United Nations system and its member countries not to be fooled into a new plan of aggression against our country and demands the immediate cessation of all unilateral coercive measures, allowing the voluntary return, without blackmail, of our compatriots to our homeland that once again stands prosperous, free, sovereign and independent.”

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

