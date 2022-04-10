President Maduro: West Lining Up for Big War Against Russia

“They are lining up, economically, politically, diplomatically and militarily in the West to go for a big war against Russia,” said Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Friday, April 8, at an event in Caracas. “Venezuela denounces this, that they want to go to a war to dismember Russia, break it into pieces, destroy it and end the hope of a multipolar world where we can all live.”

During the closing ceremony of the 16th National Congress and 3rd International Congress of History, President Maduro warned that today more than ever there is a Western media dictatorship against the world, “to justify an escalation that could lead to a disastrous war, to a third world war.”

In his speech he accused the Western media of spreading “obscene lies,” referring to the situation in Ukraine.

“If at any time there has been a media dictatorship in the world, it is at this moment—the media dictatorship of the West with its obscene lies and its campaigns against humanity,” the president stated.

Holding the book Media Dictatorship in Venezuela written by Venezuelan author, essayist and historian Luis Britto García, Maduro said to him, “Someone has to write the book Dictatorship and Media War of the West against the World 2022.”

Following the request for help from the People’s Republics of Donbass to repel the aggression of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on February 24, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, announced “a special military operation” to protect the population of these regions. The people of these two regions that seceded from Ukraine after the Euromaidan coup in 2014 have been victims of attacks by the Ukrainian government for the last eight years. Since the start of the Russian military deployment, the United States and the European Union have increasingly imposed sanctions on Russia and started an all-encompassing media campaign against the country.

As part of this hybrid war against the Russian Federation, the United Nations General Assembly approved the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council on Thursday, April 7, through a resolution that got 93 votes in favor, 24 against, and 58 abstentions. The move came after accusations against the Russian military of murdering civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, close to capital Kiev. Moscow has firmly rejected the allegations, and there is plenty of evidence pointing at a false positive operation carried out by the Ukrainian army and neo-nazi groups that are part of the army.

Featured image: President Maduro during the Congress of History 2022 at Francisco de Miranda (del Este) Park in Caracas, on Friday, April 8. Photo: Presidential Press

