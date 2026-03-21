 President Maduro’s Counsel Demands Dismissal of Charges for Unconstitutional Obstruction of His Defense by US – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 21, 2026
One of the many demonstrations that continue to take place in Venezuela demanding President Nicolás Maduro's release from illegal US imprisonment. Photo: Ricardo Malik/Telesur.

One of the many demonstrations that continue to take place in Venezuela demanding President Nicolás Maduro's release from illegal US imprisonment. Photo: Ricardo Malik/Telesur.